The Storm and Sharks battle for second place in the NRL Rugby standings when they hit the pitch on Saturday.

The Storm are looking to jump the Sharks in the standings with a big win on Saturday. They come into the contest on a two-game winning streak and are currently 4-1 on the year.

How to Watch NRL Rugby: Melbourne Storm vs. Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks Today:

Game Date: April 16, 2022

Game Time: 5:28 a.m. ET

TV: FOX Soccer Plus

Live stream the NRL Rugby: Melbourne Storm vs. Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Melbourne won its first two games of the year 26-16 over the Wests Tigers and 15-14 over the Rabbitohs before losing its first and only game to the Eels 28-24.

The Storm have bounced back with two dominant wins against the Bulldogs and Raiders.

On Saturday, they will look to make it three straight against a Sharks team that has won four straight.

The Sharks started off the season with a bad 24-19 loss to the Raiders but have been perfect since.

They got their first win of the year in their second outing against the Eels and have been dominant since, giving up just 16 totals points in three games.

It has been a great run for the Sharks and has them just ahead of the Storm for second place. On Saturday, they will look to get the win and put more distance between the two teams.

