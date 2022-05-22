How to Watch Titans vs. Sharks in NRL Rugby

The Titans look for momentum after snapping five-match skid while Sharks look to bounce back from blowout.

The Titans (3-7) picked up their first win since March 31 in round 10, beating the Dragons in Brisbane, and return to Gold Coast to host the Sharks (6-4). Cronulla-Sutherland took a pounding last week from the Raiders and are 2-3 since winning four straight matches in March and April.

How to Watch Gold Coast Titans vs. Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks in NRL Rugby Today:

Match Date: May 22, 2022

Match Time: 2 a.m. ET

TV: FOX Soccer Plus

Live tream the Gold Coast Titans vs. Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Titans play three of their next four matches at home and will carry the same lineup from last week's 20-16 victory into Sunday's match. The Sharks were blasted 30-10 by the Raiders and will put Nicho Hynes back at halfback this week while Lachlan Miller will get his first game at fullback this week.

Cronulla fell behind 20-0 by halftime and managed to get on the board with tries from Sione Katoa and Royce Hunt in the second half before Canberra put the game away with a pair of tries in the final six minutes.

The Titans won in extra time when Jamayne Isaako touched down in the 88th minute to beat the Dragons. Gold Coast tied the game on a Jarrod Wallace try and Isaako conversion in the 73rd minute before getting the dramatic win.

Regional restrictions may apply.