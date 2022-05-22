Skip to main content

How to Watch Gold Coast Titans vs. Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks in NRL Rugby: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Titans look for momentum after snapping five-match skid while Sharks look to bounce back from blowout.

The Titans (3-7) picked up their first win since March 31 in round 10, beating the Dragons in Brisbane, and return to Gold Coast to host the Sharks (6-4). Cronulla-Sutherland took a pounding last week from the Raiders and are 2-3 since winning four straight matches in March and April.

How to Watch Gold Coast Titans vs. Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks in NRL Rugby Today:

Match Date: May 22, 2022

Match Time: 2 a.m. ET

TV: FOX Soccer Plus

Live tream the Gold Coast Titans vs. Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Titans play three of their next four matches at home and will carry the same lineup from last week's 20-16 victory into Sunday's match. The Sharks were blasted 30-10 by the Raiders and will put Nicho Hynes back at halfback this week while Lachlan Miller will get his first game at fullback this week.

Cronulla fell behind 20-0 by halftime and managed to get on the board with tries from Sione Katoa and Royce Hunt in the second half before Canberra put the game away with a pair of tries in the final six minutes.

The Titans won in extra time when Jamayne Isaako touched down in the 88th minute to beat the Dragons. Gold Coast tied the game on a Jarrod Wallace try and Isaako conversion in the 73rd minute before getting the dramatic win.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

May
22
2022

Titans vs. Sharks

TV CHANNEL: FOX Soccer Plus
Time
2:00
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

imago1011474030h
NRL Rugby

How to Watch Titans vs. Sharks in NRL Rugby

By Phil Watsonjust now
imago1011474073h (1)
NRL Rugby

How to Watch Rabbitohs vs. Raiders in NRL Rugby

By Phil Watson2 hours ago
6gpjg
entertainment

How to Watch Deadly Women: Fatal Instincts Premiere

By Kristofer Habbas2 hours ago
May 17, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Angels right fielder Taylor Ward (3) celebrates his home run with teammates in the dugout against the Texas Rangers during the third inning of a baseball game at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Los Angeles Angels vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 5/21/2022

By What's On TV Staff3 hours ago
May 17, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Angels right fielder Taylor Ward (3) celebrates his home run with teammates in the dugout against the Texas Rangers during the third inning of a baseball game at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Los Angeles Angels: Streaming & TV | 5/21/2022

By What's On TV Staff3 hours ago
Soccer

Tigres UANL vs. Atlas FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/21/2022

By What's On TV Staff4 hours ago
imago1008017146h
Boxing

How to Watch David Benavidez vs. David Lemieux

By Kristofer Habbas4 hours ago
USATSI_17865299
IFL Football

How to Watch Sugar Skulls at Strike Force

By Christine Brown4 hours ago
May 21, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; New York Mets designated hitter Pete Alonso (20) runs out a double in the ninth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch New York Mets vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 5/21/2022

By What's On TV Staff4 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy