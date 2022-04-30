Skip to main content

How to Watch NRL Rugby: New Zealand Warriors vs. Canberra Raiders Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Warriors look to snap a two-match losing streak when they face the Raiders in NRL Rugby action on Saturday.

Both the Warriors and Raiders will look to get back to winning ways when they face each other in the eighth round of matches in the NRL Rugby premiership season. The Raiders have lost their last four matches in a row which has left them in second-to-last place in the standings with just four points. The Warriors have fallen in their last two matches and are in 11th place in the table with six points.

How to Watch NRL Rugby: New Zealand Warriors vs. Canberra Raiders Today:

Game Date: April 30, 2022

Game Time: 1 a.m. ET

TV: FOX Soccer Plus

Live stream the NRL Rugby: New Zealand Warriors vs. Canberra Raiders game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Warriors' last win was a slim 25-24 victory over the Cowboys in the fifth round on April 8. The victory was followed by a 22-14 defeat to the Roosters on April 16 and a 70-10 loss to the second-place Storm.

The Warriors now face a desperate Raiders side that will look for just their third win of the season on Saturday when the two teams face off at Moreton Daily Stadium in Redcliffe, Australia.

Regional restrictions may apply.

