How to Watch Racing Louisville FC at Orlando Pride: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Racing Louisville FC travels to face the Orlando Pride at Daytona International Speedway Stadium on Sunday in NWSL regular-season action.

After nine matches in the NWSL season, Louisville (nine points) and Orlando (eight points) are respectively 11th and 12th place in the standings. Both teams have achieved just two wins so far this season and will be looking to get back to winning ways on Sunday at Daytona International Speedway Stadium.

How to Watch Racing Louisville FC at Orlando Pride Today:

Game Date: July 3, 2022

Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: CBSSN

Live stream Racing Louisville FC at Orlando Pride on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Louisville is winless in its last four matches in NWSL action with the team's most recent win being on May 22, a 1-0 defeat against Gotham FC thanks to a 13th-minute strike from Lauren Milliet.

In the team's most recent outing, Louisville tied Washington 2-2 at Segra Field on June 17. The Spirit went into halftime with a 2-0 lead thanks to goals from Trinity Rodman and Madison Elwell, but Racing responded with Nadia Nadim scoring two second-half goals to split the points between the two clubs.

Orlando, meanwhile, is coming off of a crushing 6-0 defeat to Portland on June 19. The Pride have now gone three straight matches without scoring a goal while conceding 12 goals in that span, losing in all three games.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

July
3
2022

Racing Louisville FC at Orlando Pride

TV CHANNEL: CBSSN
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
