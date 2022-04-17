Angel City FC looks for its first win in club history when it takes on the OL Reign on Sunday.

After scoring an NWSL record three goals in 11 minutes, the OL Reign looks to remain unbeaten in the NWSL Challenge Cup when it faces Angel City FC on Sunday in Seattle.

How to Watch Angel City FC at OL Reign Today:

Game Date: April 17, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBSSN

In their recent 3-1 victory over the San Diego Wave, the Reign opened the scoring just two minutes into the match with a strike from Nikki Stanton and then back-to-back goals in less than a minute from Bethany Balcer and Sam Hiatt to beat Alex Morgan and the Wave handily.

As for the expansion side, Angel City FC in its inaugural season is off to a rocky start. Following a 1-1 draw in its opening match, Angel City has dropped three-straight matches by a combined score of 10-3.

In its last match, Angel City took on Alex Morgan and the San Diego Wave, falling by a final score of 4-2. Christen Press notched her first goal for Los Angeles in the loss.

After a few weeks off, Angel City will look for its first win in club history against the OL Reign on Sunday night.

