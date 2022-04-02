Skip to main content

How to Watch Angel City FC at San Diego Wave FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The NWSL Challenge Cup features Angel City FC and San Diego Wave FC facing off today.

The NWSL is getting its season off the ground. Today’s match comes between the two clubs that have started their seasons at the bottom of Group B with Angel City FC (0-1-2) and the San Diego Wave (0-1-1). The clubs ahead of them are not running away with the group so far, so a win today for either club could jump them from the bottom to the middle in one match.

To start the season, Angel City FC tied with their opponents today, San Diego Wave FC (1-1), lost to OL Reign (1-3) and the Portland Thorns (0-3), showing their offensive struggles to start the season.

They have only scored two goals against seven goals allowed for a minus-five goal differential early in group play.

They are in the bottom two in goals scored, but ahead of the San Diego Wave FC and their even more sparse offensive output.

San Diego Wave FC have only scored one goal, against Angel City FC in their tie to start the season and have allowed only two total goals for a minus-one goal differential.

If their defense is going to be this good, two goals allowed through two matches, then their paltry offense should not hinder their ability to make a run in group play and the NSWL overall this season.

They tied with Angel City FC in the season opener, then lost to the Portland Thorns (0-1) in a grinding match.

This is a huge match for both teams in the standings overall in Group B of the NSWL.

