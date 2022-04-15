Skip to main content

How to Watch Houston Dash at Kansas City Current: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Dash will travel to Kansas City for this Group C NWSL Challenge Cup matchup against the Current.

The Dash will be looking for a bit of revenge in this group stage matchup with the Current. Kansas City is currently 2-1-1 in group stage play. The Current were able to pick up wins against both Houston (3-0) and the Red Stars (2-1), which puts the team in first in Group C tied with Chicago. 

How to Watch Houston Dash at Kansas City Current Today:

Match Date: April. 15, 2022

Match Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: CBSSN

Live Stream Houston Dash at Kansas City Current on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Most recently, Kansas City lost 3-0 to Racing Louisville. The team started off on the wrong foot when an own goal was scored only nine minutes into the game.

The Current were able to hold off Racing for another 50 minutes before allowing Lauren Milliet to score and add a bit of insurance. Gemma Bonner scored five minutes later to put the nail in Kansas City's coffin. 

The Dash are coming off of a 2-0 loss to the Red Stars on Saturday. Both goals in the game were scored by USWNT forward Mallory Pugh at the 32nd-minute and 82nd-minute marks. Houston will need to bring its best game if it wants any chance of beating a very strong Kansas City team.

