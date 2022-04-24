Skip to main content

How to Watch Houston Dash vs Racing Louisville FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Houston Dash take on Racing Louisville on Sunday.

The 2022 NWSL Challenge Cup continues on Sunday with a pair of teams that have been eliminated from advancing, the Houston Dash and Racing Louisville FC, facing in the final Central Division match.

How to Watch Houston Dash vs Racing Louisville FC Today

Game Date: April 24, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBS Sports Network

Houston had one win and four losses, while Racing Louisville has one win, one loss and three draws. The teams sit behind Kansas City and Chicago in the standings.

Houston is coming off of a 2-1 loss to Kansas City, with Shea Groom scoring the team's only goal in the defeat.

Racing Louisville drew its last match with Chicago 1-1, with Emina Ekic scoring a 76th-minute goal to equalize the game.

Houston scored a 3-2 win when these teams met earlier in the Challenge Cup, with all three goals coming in a 10-minute span in the second half. Maria Sánchez, Marisa Viggiano and Rachel Daly each scored goals. On the Louisville side, Kirsten Davis and Jessica McDonald each scored a goal.

Racing Louisville begins the regular season next Saturday when it takes on the Chicago Red Stars, while the Dash regular season gets underway next Sunday against the San Diego Wave.

How To Watch

April
24
2022

Houston Dash vs Racing Louisville FC

TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
Time
6:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
