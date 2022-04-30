The Courage will open up the NWSL regular season against expansion club Angel City FC on Friday night.

The Courage were 2-0-3 in the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) Challenge Cup and they won their season opener against Orlando 1-0.

How to Watch North Carolina Courage at Angel City FC today:

Game Date: April 29, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBSSN

Live stream North Carolina Courage at Angel City FC on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial

They went on to draw with the Spirit 2-2 and Gotham FC 1-1. They picked up another win against Orlando, this time 4-2 before drawing with the Spirit again. North Carolina will open up the NWSL regular season against Angel City FC on Friday.

Angel City finished the NWSL Challenge Cup with a 1-0-4 record. They lost the opener 3-1 against OL Reign before losing again to Portland 3-0. The streak continued as it lost 4-2 to San Diego Wave FC and then again to OL Reign 2-1.

They finally picked up their first win in their last game in the Cup which ended 1-0 against Portland.

North Carolina finished as the No. 6 team in 2021 after winning nine games and losing nine games with six draws in between for a total of 33 points.

Angel City FC is based out of Los Angeles, California, and will be competing in the club's first season in the NWSL after being granted expansion in July 2020.

Regional restrictions may apply.