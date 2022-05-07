Skip to main content

How to Watch North Carolina Courage vs Washington Spirit: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

North Carolina meets on the pitch with Washington in the NWSL Challenge Cup Championship.

North Carolina started the NWSL Challenge Cup in the Group Stage with Orlando, Gotham and Washington. After going 3-3-0 in the group stage beating Gotham and Orlando twice, it drew both games with Washington and once with Gotham.

How to Watch North Carolina Courage vs Washington Spirit Today:

Game Date: May 7, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Live stream North Carolina Courage vs Washington Spirit on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

That led the Courage to a Semifinal matchup with Kansas City. They went up in the 19th minute with a goal from Débora Cristiane de Oliveira on a penalty. After another goal from the Courage and one from Kansas City, they were off to the championship.

As stated above, Washington was in the same group stage as North Carolina. The Spirit went 2-4-0 in group play. They beat Orlando once and Gotham once -- same as the Courage.

Washington met with OL Reign in the semifinal. After going 0-0 and drawing in regulation, the Spirit ended up winning in penalties 9-8 in a thrilling game. They lost the shots and shots on target but won the possession battle in the game.

How To Watch

May
7
2022

North Carolina Courage vs Washington Spirit

TV CHANNEL: CBS
Time
1:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
