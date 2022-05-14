Skip to main content

How to Watch OL Reign at Portland Thorns FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The OL Reign will take the pitch against the undefeated Thorns on Friday night.

After losing their last game in the Challenge Cup, the Thorns are ready for the NWSL regular season to start.

How to Watch OL Reign at Portland Thorns FC Today:

Game Date: May 13, 2022

Game Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBSSN

Live stream OL Reign at Portland Thorns FC on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

They started 1-0 two weeks ago with a win over the Current. Portland was able to get the better of Kansas City from the start and keep it there.

Portland scored in the eighth minute with Morgan Weaver and then piled it on in the 34th minute with Christine Sinclair and capped it off with a goal from Sophia Smith in the 51st minute.

At 1-0, Portland sits tied with Washington and Chicago as the only other 1-0 teams.

OL Reign has played two games this season already. They battled hard with the Spirit. Washington took a 1-0 lead in the 14th minute before Rose Lavelle tied it back up in the 53rd. 

However, Ashley Hatch scored what proved to be the game-winning goal in the 66th minute.

With an 0-1 recod, OL Reign took to Louisville for their second game. Again, they got down 1-0 early in the 23rd minute. Tziarra King proceeded to score back-to-back goals in the 33rd and 37th minutes, but Reign was not able to keep the lead as Racing Louisville tied it back up to end in a draw.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

May
13
2022

OL Reign at Portland Thorns FC

TV CHANNEL: CBSSN
Time
10:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
