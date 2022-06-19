Skip to main content

How to Watch San Diego Wave FC at NJ/NY Gotham FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

USWNT star Alex Morgan leads the Wave against Gotham FC on Sunday.

With San Diego star Alex Morgan and two others heading to U.S. national team camp next week, the Wave will finish their east-coast trip with a matchup against Gotham FC on Sunday.

The Wave currently sit atop the NWSL table with a 9-4 record this season, tying Chicago for the league lead with 15 points. Gotham FC, on the other hand, is in seventh place with nine points and six wins this season.

How to Watch Wave FC at Gotham FC Today

Game Date: June 19, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBS 

Live stream Wave FC at Gotham FC on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Along with Alex Morgan, San Diego’s second-leading scorer in midfielder Taylor Kornieck and top defender Naomi Girma will also leave the team for national team duties. The Wave held on for a 1-1 draw against the OL Reign in their last match, with Morgan scoring in the eighth minute to give San Diego an early lead.

As for Gotham, it fell to Kansas City on a Kristen Hamilton goal in the 84th minute. Gotham failed to find the back of the net, falling to Kansas City by a final score of 1-0.

The Wave and Gotham FC will square off at Red Bull Arena on Sunday afternoon.

Regional restrictions may apply

How To Watch

June
19
2022

Wave FC at Gotham FC

TV CHANNEL: CBS
Time
4
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jun 16, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout (27) celebrates with designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) after Trout hit his second two-run home run of the game against the Seattle Mariners during the seventh inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Angels at Mariners

By Evan Lazarjust now
Jun 4, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez (13) high fives baseman Whit Merrifield (15) after hitting a home run against the Houston Astros during the sixth inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Royals at Athletics

By Evan Lazarjust now
NWSL Gotham Kansas City
NWSL

How to Watch San Diego Wave FC at NJ/NY Gotham FC

By Evan Lazarjust now
Jun 17, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; San Diego Padres designated hitter Manny Machado (13) reacts from second after hitting an RBI double in the fifth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 6/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff50 minutes ago
Jun 17, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; San Diego Padres designated hitter Manny Machado (13) reacts from second after hitting an RBI double in the fifth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. San Diego Padres: Streaming & TV | 6/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff50 minutes ago
May 28, 2022; Fort Lauderdale, Florida, USA; Inter Miami CF forward Leonardo Campana (9) signals toward the sky after scoring against the Portland Timbers during the first half at DRV PNK Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Atlanta United FC vs. Inter Miami CF: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Jun 16, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; San Diego Padres left fielder Jurickson Profar (10) smiles after hitting a solo home run against the Chicago Cubs during the eighth inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Padres at Rockies

By Brandon Rush1 hour ago
LPGA Brooke Henderson
LPGA Tour Golf

How to Watch Meijer LPGA Classic, Final Round

By Kristofer Habbas1 hour ago
RUGBY copy
Major League Rugby

How to Watch Eastern Conference Final: Rugby New York at New England Free Jacks

By Kristofer Habbas1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy