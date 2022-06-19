How to Watch San Diego Wave FC at NJ/NY Gotham FC

With San Diego star Alex Morgan and two others heading to U.S. national team camp next week, the Wave will finish their east-coast trip with a matchup against Gotham FC on Sunday.

The Wave currently sit atop the NWSL table with a 9-4 record this season, tying Chicago for the league lead with 15 points. Gotham FC, on the other hand, is in seventh place with nine points and six wins this season.

Along with Alex Morgan, San Diego’s second-leading scorer in midfielder Taylor Kornieck and top defender Naomi Girma will also leave the team for national team duties. The Wave held on for a 1-1 draw against the OL Reign in their last match, with Morgan scoring in the eighth minute to give San Diego an early lead.

As for Gotham, it fell to Kansas City on a Kristen Hamilton goal in the 84th minute. Gotham failed to find the back of the net, falling to Kansas City by a final score of 1-0.

The Wave and Gotham FC will square off at Red Bull Arena on Sunday afternoon.

