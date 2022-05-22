Skip to main content

How to Watch San Diego Wave FC at North Carolina Courage: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The North Carolina Courage will look to get on the board in the standings with a win or a draw against San Diego today.

First-place San Diego is on the road against last-place North Carolina for today's NWSL matchup. North Carolina is 0-2 and has accumulated zero points so far. San Diego is 3-1 and is tied for first at the top of the standings with Angel City. Both teams have nine points.

How to Watch San Diego Wave FC at North Carolina Courage Today:

Match Date: May 22, 2022

Match Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX (WRAZ-Raleigh-Durham, NC)

Live Stream San Diego Wave FC at North Carolina Courage on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

In their last game, the Courage lost a 2-1 game to fourth place Orlando. Sydney Leroux scored just four minutes into the game to give the Pride the lead. Mikayla Cluff made it 2-0 just before the half. Brianna Pinto finally scored for the Courage at the 86' mark, but it was too little, too late. 

San Diego is also coming off of a loss having fallen 1-0 to Racing Louisville on Wednesday. The game was very evenly paired with Louisville possessing the ball for 51% of the game and producing nine shots. The Wave had the ball for 49% and also produced nine shots. Louisville was able to find the net on a goal from Savannah DeMelo at the 27' mark, but San Diego wasn't able to counter with a goal of its own.

Today, North Carolina will be trying to accumulate some points with a draw or a win. San Diego will look to pick up three points and be the outright leader. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

