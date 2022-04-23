Skip to main content

How to Watch Washington Spirit at North Carolina Courage: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The top teams in the NWSL's East Division put their unbeaten streaks on the line as the Spirit visit the Courage.

The top teams in the east division who are both unbeaten so far this season will do battle when the Washington Spirit travel to take on the North Carolina Courage on Saturday afternoon.

The Courage currently sit atop the east with 11 points on three wins and two draws so far in the 2022 campaign, while the Spirit are two points behind earning nine points in their first five games. Washington has two wins and three draws on the season.

How to Watch Washington Spirit at North Carolina Courage Today

Game Date: April 23, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Live stream Washington Spirit at North Carolina Courage on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

In their most recent game, the Spirit behind a pair of goals from Trinity Rodman and an equalizer from Ashley Sanchez took down Gotham FC by a final score of 3-1 at Red Bull Arena. Gotham opened the scoring in the fourth minute to take an early lead, but the Spirit fought back, scoring the game’s final three goals to earn the victory.

As for the Courage, they continued their unbeaten streak by defeating the Orlando Pride last Saturday night by a final score of 4-2. Jaelene Daniels headlined the scorer's sheet with her first goal with the Courage since returning from retirement, while Debinha scored her third goal of the year, tying for second in the league for goals scored.

How To Watch

April
23
2022

Washington Spirit at North Carolina Courage

TV CHANNEL: CBS
Time
1
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
