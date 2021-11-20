The NWSL Playoffs conclude as the Spirit and Red Stars battle for their first-ever title in the NWSL Championship Final.

With seven wins in their last eight matches, the Washington Spirit charges into the NWSL Championship Final today after pulling off a road upset at OL Reign in the semifinal to take on the Red Stars. Chicago earned an equally impressive 2-0 road win against top-seeded Portland Thorns FC.

How to Watch NWSL Championship Final: Washington Spirit vs Chicago Red Stars:

Game Date: Nov. 20, 2021

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS (KREX – Grand Junction-Montrose)

You can stream the NWSL Championship Final: Washington Spirit vs Chicago Red Stars match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Spirit have a handful of NWSL award-winners on their side while the Red Stars have playoff experience on theirs, having played in two consecutive finals appearing in the 2019 NWSL Final against Portland and the 2020 Challenge Cup against Houston.

Washington features Golden Boot winner Ashley Hatch who led the league with 10 goals, 2021 NWSL Rookie of the Year forward Trinity Rodman who scored six goals and assisted on six others and 2021 Goalkeeper of the Year Aubrey Bledsoe who won the award for the second consecutive year after posting eight shutouts this season.

Chicago has battled through lots of adversity this season. The Red Stars lost defender Julie Ertz to a thigh injury. Forward Kealia Watt exited the semi-final win over Portland due to a right knee injury, and the team is without the services of forward Mallory Pugh who is out due to the league's COVID-19 protocols.

Defender Sarah Gorden was named to the NWSL Best XI First Team, as she was one of two players in the league to appear in every single minute of play during the regular season.

