How to Watch 2020 Paralympics Day 1

August 24, 2021
How to Watch 2020 Paralympics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

After the beautiful opening ceremony for the 2020 Paralympics it is time for some magic.
Today kicks off with a handful of exciting events for the 2020 Paralympics in Tokyo, Japan. The day will host Wheelchair events in Basketball and Rugby, as well as Cycling and Swimming events.

Which event are you most excited to see?

Date: August 24, 2021

Time: 10 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBCSN

Watch 2020 Paralympics online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

There have been countless moments in the history of the Paralympics, this year will be no different:

In 2016, Team USA won the Gold Medal in Wheelchair Basketball, with Spain taking the Silver and Great Britain the Bronze for the Men. For the Women, Team USA also won the Gold Medal, with Germany in Silver and the Netherlands taking Bronze.

Wheelchair Rugby only had the men with Australia winning Gold, Team USA Silver and Japan the Bronze Medal.

Cycling saw Great Britain win 21 medals (12 Gold), Team USA 18 medals (9 Silver), and Italy win 17 medals (7 Gold). Swimming saw China dominate with 92 medals, 37 Gold! Ukraine finished second with 74 total medals, 25 Gold, nearly doubling the next country.

How will things kick off today?

