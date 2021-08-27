August 27, 2021
Publish date:

How to Watch the 2020 Paralympics Day Three: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Today's schedule offers a full slate of action in archery, judo, fencing and rugby.
Author:

The Tokyo Paralympics offers a smorgasbord of sporting events on its third day, including medal events in athletics, equestrian, judo, powerlifting, swimming and fencing.

Friday's action also will feature archery, goalball, rowing, sitting volleyball, table tennis, wheelchair basketball, rugby and tennis.

How to Watch:

Date: Aug. 27, 2021

Time: 5:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Olympic Channel

Watch 2020 Paralympics online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The U.S. men's wheelchair basketball team pulled off a thrilling come-from-behind win Thursday against Germany, and Friday promises more thrills.

China leads the medal count with 26 overall, 10 more than Australia in second place. China also leads the field with 10 gold medals. Another 45 medal events will take place Friday, many of them in swimming and athletics.

Regional restrictions may apply.

