September 5, 2021
How to Watch the Tokyo Paralympics Closing Ceremony: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Paralympics come to an end as Tokyo passes the torch to 2024 host Paris.
The Paralympics bid farewell to host city Tokyo with a celebration of the athletes and performances that shined over the last two weeks.

Date: Sept. 5, 2021

Time: 7 a.m. ET

TV Channel: NBCSN

Watch the 2020 Paralympics Closing Ceremony online with fuboTV

China will finish with more than 200 total medals to lead all countries.

Team USA performed well in swimming and team events but will finish fourth or fifth in the standings.

How To Watch

September
5
2021

2020 Paralympics Closing Ceremony

TV CHANNEL: NBCSN
Time
7:00
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
How to Watch the 2020 Paralympics Closing Ceremony

