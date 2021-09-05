How to Watch the 2020 Paralympics Closing Ceremony

The Paralympics come to an end as Tokyo passes the torch to 2024 host Paris.

The Paralympics bid farewell to host city Tokyo with a celebration of the athletes and performances that shined over the last two weeks.

How to Watch:

Date: Sept. 5, 2021

Time: 7 a.m. ET

TV Channel: NBCSN

China will finish with more than 200 total medals to lead all countries.

Team USA performed well in swimming and team events but will finish fourth or fifth in the standings.

