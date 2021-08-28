How to Watch the 2020 Paralympics, Day Five

Today's Paralympics schedule includes medal events in archery, swimming, table tennis, wheelchair fencing and more.

The fifth day of the Paralympics features medal events in archery, athletics, judo, powerlifting, swimming, table tennis, triathlon, cycle track and wheelchair fencing. A total of 216 medals across 72 medal events will be handed out today in Tokyo.

How to Watch:

Date: Aug. 28, 2021

Time: 5:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Olympic Channel

Watch the 2020 Paralympics, Day Five online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

In Friday's action, American swimmer Gia Pergolini broke her own world record on the way to a gold medal in the 100-meter backstroke.

Other events on the schedule for Saturday include boccia, equestrian, goalball, rowing, and sitting volleyball, as well as wheelchair basketball, rugby and tennis.

China leads all countries with 43 medals and 19 gold medals.

Regional restrictions may apply.