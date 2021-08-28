August 28, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

How to Watch the 2020 Paralympics, Day 5: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Today's Paralympics schedule includes medal events in archery, swimming, table tennis, wheelchair fencing and more.
Author:

The fifth day of the Paralympics features medal events in archery, athletics, judo, powerlifting, swimming, table tennis, triathlon, cycle track and wheelchair fencing. A total of 216 medals across 72 medal events will be handed out today in Tokyo.

How to Watch:

Date: Aug. 28, 2021

Time: 5:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Olympic Channel

Watch the 2020 Paralympics, Day Five online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

In Friday's action, American swimmer Gia Pergolini broke her own world record on the way to a gold medal in the 100-meter backstroke.

Other events on the schedule for Saturday include boccia, equestrian, goalball, rowing, and sitting volleyball, as well as wheelchair basketball, rugby and tennis.

China leads all countries with 43 medals and 19 gold medals.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

August
28
2021

2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games, Day Five

TV CHANNEL: Olympic Channel
Time
5:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

2020 Paralympics
Other

How to Watch the 2020 Paralympics, Day Five

Stephan Jaeger
Golf

How to Watch the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship, Third Round

Horse Racing 2
Horse Racing

How to Watch Travers Stakes

Forge FC
Soccer

How to Watch York United FC at Forge FC

UCLA Chip Kelly
NCAAFB

How to Watch Hawaii at UCLA

Atlanta United
MLS

How to Watch Atlanta United FC vs. Nashville SC

Rashard Lewis
Other

How to Watch the BIG3 Playoffs Double Header

Bernhard Langer
Golf

How to Watch the Ally Challenge, Second Round

Fans
Other

How to Watch Oakland (TN) at Madison Ridgeland (MS) in High School Football

Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy