How to Watch the 2020 Paralympics, Day Six: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

We are at the halfway point of the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics with so much more exciting action to come.
Author:

China is not slowing down at the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics as they are dominating the medal count, across the board. China has the lead in not only total medals (77), but in gold medals (30), silver medals (21) and bronze medals (26) at the halfway point of the games. In fact, their gold medal count is more than all but three countries' total medal count at this stage.

Can anyone catch China or will their dominance continue?

How to Watch:

Date: August 29, 2021

Time: 1 a.m. ET

TV Channel: NBCSN

Watch 2020 Paralympics, Day Six online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Team USA has been really competitive and playing great in the team-based events including wheelchair basketball:

China’s dominance has come mostly in athletics, swimming and wheelchair fencing. While wheelchair fencing ends today, athletics has just begun and swimming is about halfway home with their events.

Today’s medal events include archery, athletics, equestrian, judo, powerlifting, rowing, swimming, table tennis, triathlon, wheelchair fencing and rugby. Other events on the schedule include boccia, football 5-a-side, sitting volleyball, wheelchair basketball and tennis.

A few events end today, such as judo, rowing, triathlon, wheelchair fencing and rugby. But, football 5-a-side and shooting begin!

What a nice way to start a Sunday morning or end a long Saturday night! With awesome, inspiring action from the athletes in the Paralympics.

Regional restrictions may apply.

