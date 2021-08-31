How to Watch the 2020 Paralympics, Day 8

August 31, 2021
Publish date:

How to Watch the Tokyo Paralympics, Day 8: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Today’s medal events include archery, shooting, swimming and road cycling.
Author:

Today’s medal events at the Paralympics in Tokyo include events in archery, athletics, shooting, swimming and road cycling. Other events include boccia, five-a-side football, goalball, sitting volleyball, table tennis, wheelchair tennis and wheelchair basketball.

How to Watch:

Date: Aug. 31, 2021

Time: 3 a.m. ET

TV Channel: NBCSN

Watch 2020 Paralympics online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

China has won the most total medals (119), gold medals (54) and silver medals (35). China’s women's wheelchair basketball team also scored a comeback victory over Team USA.

Regional restrictions may apply.

August
31
2021

2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games, Day Eight

TV CHANNEL: NBCSN
Time
3:00
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

