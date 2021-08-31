How to Watch the 2020 Paralympics, Day 8

Today’s medal events at the Paralympics in Tokyo include events in archery, athletics, shooting, swimming and road cycling. Other events include boccia, five-a-side football, goalball, sitting volleyball, table tennis, wheelchair tennis and wheelchair basketball.

How to Watch:

Date: Aug. 31, 2021

Time: 3 a.m. ET

TV Channel: NBCSN

China has won the most total medals (119), gold medals (54) and silver medals (35). China’s women's wheelchair basketball team also scored a comeback victory over Team USA.

