How to Watch the 2020 Paralympics, Day 8

How to Watch the Tokyo Paralympics, Day 8: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Today’s medal events include archery, shooting, swimming and road cycling.
Today’s medal events at the Paralympics in Tokyo include events in archery, athletics, shooting, swimming and road cycling. Other events include boccia, five-a-side football, goalball, sitting volleyball, table tennis, wheelchair tennis and wheelchair basketball.
How to Watch:
Date: Aug. 31, 2021
Time: 3 a.m. ET
TV Channel: NBCSN
Watch 2020 Paralympics online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
China has won the most total medals (119), gold medals (54) and silver medals (35). China’s women's wheelchair basketball team also scored a comeback victory over Team USA.
Regional restrictions may apply.
How To Watch
August
31
2021
2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games, Day Eight
TV CHANNEL: NBCSN
Time
3:00
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)