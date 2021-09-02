Cue the final countdown, there are only three days left of the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics with some of the most exciting medal events on the calendar today and this weekend.

It appears to be a foregone conclusion that China will win the overall medal count this year and dominate the Paralympics for the fifth time in a row. It has been a remarkable run over the past 11 days for China leading the way in gold medals by a mile (+43), having the lead in silver medals (+7), and a slight edge in bronze medals too (+2). It has been total domination by China this year. The RPC, Great Britain, Ukraine and Team USA have consistently been the field battling behind China for 2nd place.

What country will finish 2nd and 3rd in medals at the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics?

How to Watch:

Date: September 3, 2021

Time: 3 a.m. ET

TV Channel: NBCSN

Team USA received a birthday gift in the form of a goalball victory over the RPC while the birthday girl, Eliana Mason, served up a hat trick to pace that victory:

Today's medal events are archery, athletics, canoe sprint, cycling road, goalball, shooting, swimming, table tennis, taekwondo and wheelchair tennis. A total of 54 medal events will take place, handing out 162 more medals across the sports. It is the last day for cycling road, goalball, swimming, and table tennis.

Other competitive events include badminton, boccia, sitting volleyball and wheelchair basketball.

Saturday will close out the remaining medal events for the most part, saving athletics, badminton, shooting, sitting volleyball, and wheelchair basketball for Sunday before the Closing Ceremonies. So many awesome athletic events today to kick off the final weekend of the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics.

What events are you most excited to watch today?

