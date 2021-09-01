How to Watch the 2020 Paralympics, Day Nine

China maintains its lead in overall medal count, but Great Britain is inching closer.

While China’s dominance is still in full effect, Great Britain has chipped into the overall medal lead more than any other country. China boasts 132 total medals, but Great Britain has bagged 80 to make the top of the leaderboard a bit more competitive. Team USA (67 medals) is in 5th place overall, right about where they have been since the 2020 Paralympics began.

Will Great Britain or another country dent China’s overall lead more today?

How to Watch:

Date: Sept. 1, 2021

Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBCSN

There have been so many exciting finishes in events, from team comebacks to individual races that were decided by fractions of a second!

Today’s medal events include athletics, boccia, shooting, swimming, table tennis, cycling road and wheelchair tennis. Overall 156 medals will be awarded today in 52 total events across the seven sports.

In the other competitive events, badminton kicks off its first day and goalball, sitting volleyball and wheelchair basketball will be live. Badminton is the third to last event to start this year with the canoe sprint and taekwondo set to start tomorrow.

The 2016 Rio Paralympics were also dominated by China, as the nation cruised to a total medal win by having the most gold, silver and bronze medals in the end. In fact, China has won the Paralympics in 2016, 2012, 2008 and 2004, steadily increasing its dominance every four years.

Be sure to tune in to catch which medals are awarded today.

