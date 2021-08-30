How to Watch the 2020 Paralympics, Day Seven

China is running away with the medal count (104), but there's still time left.

Over the weekend China continued their dominance on the podium with 27 more total medals (104), 16 more gold medals (46) and are close to double the next closest country, Great Britain (60), in total medals. Exactly double Great Britain (23) in gold medals. The RPC has 52 total medals (15 gold), with Ukraine (43) and Team USA (40) rounding out the top 5 overall.

With more team events on the horizon can any country catch China in total (or gold) medal count?

How to Watch:

Date: August 30, 2021

Time: 12 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBCSN

Watch 2020 Paralympics online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

As wheelchair basketball continues today, Team USA and Great Britain had a thrilling game that came down to. The. Final. Shot:

There are several medal events today, led by athletics and swimming, with archery, shooting and table tennis all still on the schedule. In the non-medal events today you can see boccia, football 5-a-side, goalball, sitting volleyball and wheelchair basketball and tennis.

Today marks the end of the line for equestrian and powerlifting, both with medal events today before leaving the stage.

Only one more new event will begin before the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics wraps. Cycling track starts on Tuesday with four consecutive medal days.

This is the final week of the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics, which has been an inspiring, emotional and exciting time for these athletes and the countries they represent. As well as the 15% that they came here to highlight.

What events are you most excited to see today?

Regional restrictions may apply.