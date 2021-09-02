How to Watch the 2020 Paralympics, Day 10

New events are getting started while others are wrapping up their medal rounds. It doesn’t get much more exciting than this.

Only a few more days left of exciting 2020 Tokyo Paralympic action! So far China has a stranglehold on the total medal count (147) and gold medals (68) with a small lead in silver (43) and trails only the RPC in bronze medals (36 to 37) through Wednesday.

It has been a remarkable week for six Olympians who lead the pack with five medals total each. Ihar Boki (Belarus, swimming), Maria Carolina Gomes Santiago (Brazil, swimming), Maksym Krypak (Ukraine, swimming), Carlotta Gilli (Italy, swimming), Andrii Trusov (Ukraine, swimming), and Lichao Wang (China, swimming) all have five medals with 17 others sitting just below them with four total medals!

Who is going to lead the 2020 Paralympics in total individual medals?

How to Watch:

Date: September 2, 2021

Time: 3 a.m. ET

TV Channel: NBCSN

Watch the 2020 Paralympics online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

World records, close finishes, and so many amazing moments are happening on a daily basis in the pool at the 2020 Paralympics:

On the schedule today in competitive events are badminton, boccia, the first day of the canoe sprint, football 5-a-side, goalball, sitting volleyball and wheelchair basketball.

Medal events today are in archery, athletics, cycling road, shooting, swimming, table tennis, taekwondo and wheelchair tennis. A total of 48 medal events with 144 overall medals handed out.

Most of the individual medal dominance from paralympians has come in the pool, but a few individuals have stood out outside of the water. Jing Rong (China) and Dimitri Coutya (Great Britain) have four medals from wheelchair fencing! The record for most individual medals at a single Paralympics is 11 (9 gold) by Italy’s Maria Scutti in 1960 with the next best coming from Team USA’s Bart Dobson who won 8 in 1988.

What events are you most excited to see today?

Regional restrictions may apply.