How to Watch the 2020 Paralympics, Day Twelve

The second-to-last day of the Tokyo Paralympics features 13 medal events across archery, boccia, canoe sprint, football 5-a-side, taekwondo and wheelchair tennis.

Date: Sept. 4, 2021

Friday's medal winners included Team USA’s Jess Long, who finished her Paralympics career with a gold medal in her final event. She has won 29 total medals over the course of five Paralympics.

China leads all countries with 184 total medals, ahead of Great Britain in second. Team USA has won 24 gold, 34 silver and 24 bronze medals.

