September 4, 2021
How to Watch the 2020 Paralympics, Day Twelve: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The second-to-last day of the Paralympics features medal events in archery, boccia, canoe sprint, football 5-a-side, taekwondo and wheelchair tennis.
Author:

The second-to-last day of the Tokyo Paralympics features 13 medal events across archery, boccia, canoe sprint, football 5-a-side, taekwondo and wheelchair tennis.

How to Watch:

Date: Sept. 4, 2021

Time: 3 a.m. ET

TV Channel: NBCSN

Watch 2020 Paralympics online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Friday's medal winners included Team USA’s Jess Long, who finished her Paralympics career with a gold medal in her final event. She has won 29 total medals over the course of five Paralympics.

China leads all countries with 184 total medals, ahead of Great Britain in second. Team USA has won 24 gold, 34 silver and 24 bronze medals.

What events are you looking forward to the most as the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics nears its end?

How To Watch

September
4
2021

2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games, Day Twelve

TV CHANNEL: NBCSN
Time
3:00
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
