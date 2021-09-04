How to Watch the 2020 Paralympics Marathon

Historically, Team USA has done very well and at times been flat-out dominant in the Paralympics Marathon events.

The marathon in the Paralympics is classified by impairment for the athletes between visual impairments, limb impairments and those that use wheelchairs. In the men’s events this year at the 2020 Paralympics there are 15 athletes competing for the T52, another 13 in the T12, and 12 in the T46. For the women, 16 in the T54 and 10 more in the T12 event. These are some of the most impressive athletes in the world just for starting and finishing a marathon, let alone coming within seconds or milliseconds of world records!

How to Watch:

Date: September 4, 2021

Time: 5:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBCSN

The Paralympics have several marathon events separated by men’s and women’s events, and different types of impairments:

Over the years Team USA has collected 27 total medals (Canada 19, second-most) in the Paralympics marathon over the years, but in 2016 they were absent at the medal table. Spain had the strongest run in the 2016 Paralympics marathon event with three medals including one gold and two silver.

In fact, the Team USA men have not medaled since 2000 in Sydney when Michael Keohane took the bronze in the T46 event. The women have medaled at least once every year since 1996 when they took home both the gold and the bronze.

Can Team USA break out of their “rut” in the men’s marathon with favorites like Aaron Pike and Daniel Romanchuk in the T54 event? Will the women take home another medal to extend their streak with favorites Susannah Scaroni and Tatyana McFadden in the T54 event as well?

