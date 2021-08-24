How to Watch 2020 Paralympics Opening Ceremony

With the Tokyo Olympics wrapped up in Japan, for the next two weeks the Paralympics take center stage!

The theme this year is “We The 15,” which is a powerful message to show solidarity and respect for those with a disability. There are incredible feats of athleticism, courage and joy at these games that kick off with the Opening Ceremony.

Where will you be watching the 2020 Paralympics this year?

How to Watch:

Date: August 24, 2021

Time: 7 a.m. ET

TV Channel: NBCSN

Today is about celebrating the games. Celebrating the athletes. Celebrating the 15:

The 2016 Paralympics took place in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil where the host country finished 8th in total medals while China stole the show, winning a fifth of the Gold Medals and lapping the field.

The rest of the field was led by Great Britain, the Ukraine and the United States to round out the top medal finishers.

These games are inspiring and emotional, with countless stories of athletes that strive for greatness on the world's biggest stage. This, the 16th Summer Paralympic Games, is going to be a very special one with everything going on around in the world today. Some inspiration is definitely needed.

