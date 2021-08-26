How to Watch 2020 Paralympics Day Two

The second day of the Paralympics in Tokyo features three medal events.

The opening ceremony was magical, and the first day saw some incredible competition. Now the second day of the Paralympics kicks off with some of the most intense and fun events.

Today, medals will be awarded in cycling, swimming and wheelchair fencing. Equestrian events, goalball, table tennis, wheelchair basketball and wheelchair rugby will also be contested.

Which athletes will steal the show?

How to Watch:

Date: Aug. 26, 2021

Time: 6 a.m. ET

TV Channel: NBCSN

Among the highlights sure to unfold on Day 2 is the table tennis tournament. The competition was fierce in Rio, and it will definitely be worth watching in Tokyo:

On Day 1 of the Paralympics, Team USA, Denmark, Great Britain and Japan all won their initial matches in wheelchair rugby. Today features two of those teams going head-to-head with Denmark and Japan slated to compete.

In wheelchair basketball, China, Japan and Canada dominated, while the Netherlands and Spain also picked up victories. China faces off with the Netherlands and Canada takes on Spain today.

If you're unfamiliar with goalball, be sure to check it out during these Paralympics. It features a unique ball that has bells inside. On Day 1, Brazil, Japan, Turkey, Germany, Israel, The RPC (Russian Paralympic Committee) and Team USA all won their first outings. Israel and Brazil absolutely dominated in their match-ups.

There will be a lot more incredible feats of athleticism in cycling, swimming and fencing as well as equestrian at today’s Paralympic Games!

