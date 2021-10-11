    • October 11, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch the 2021 Boston Marathon: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Boston Marathon will be held for the first time in the Fall on Monday morning.
    Author:

    The 125th running of the Boston Marathon is finally here. After being cancelled in 2020 and being pushed from the spring, the historic event will be run on Monday.

    How to Watch: 125th Boston Marathon

    Race Date: Oct. 11, 2021

    Race Time: 7:30 a.m. ET

    TV: NBCSN

    Live stream the 125th Boston Marathon on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    This will be the first time the Boston Marathon will be run in the fall. It is normally held on the third Monday in April with the Red Sox playing a baseball game at the same time. The Red Sox will play in Boston on Monday also, but it won't be at the traditionally early start time.

    The Marathon will start in the small town of Hopkinton, wind through eight towns, before finishing 26.2 miles later on Bolyston Street.

    The last time the race was run in 2019, Worknesh Degefa of Ethiopia won the women's race with a time of 2:23:31. Lawrence Cherono of Kenya won the men's race with a time of 2:07:57 in a photo finish.

    One of the most famous races will be back Monday with 20,000 racers taking part.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    11
    2021

    2021 Boston Marathon

    TV CHANNEL: NBCSN
    Time
    7:30
    AM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_16900903
    Other

    How to Watch 2021 Boston Marathon

    4 minutes ago
    Oct 3, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) runs with the football as Miami Dolphins outside linebacker Brennan Scarlett (57) pulls his jersey during the third quarter of the game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    Baltimore Ravens vs. Indianapolis Colts: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/11/2021

    1 hour ago
    Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns running back Terrence Williams holds a ball during pre-game warm-up as the Cajuns prepare to take on Ohio on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021. Cajuns Vs Ohio Football Pregame 5743
    NCAA Football

    Louisiana vs. Appalachian State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/12/2021

    2 hours ago
    Oct 3, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) carries the ball in the third quarter against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    Indianapolis Colts vs. Baltimore Ravens: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/11/2021

    3 hours ago
    Sep 23, 2021; Boone, North Carolina, USA; Appalachian State Mountaineers running back Nate Noel (20) runs the ball past Marshall Thundering Herd defensive lineman Shane Simmons (34) as safety Nazeeh Johnson (13) looks to make the stoop during the second half at Kidd Brewer Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports
    NCAA Football

    Appalachian State vs. Louisiana: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/12/2021

    4 hours ago
    Oct 3, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (25) celebrates his touchdown with teammates against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    Buffalo Bills vs. Kansas City Chiefs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/10/2021

    7 hours ago
    USATSI_16917475
    NBA

    How to Watch Suns at Lakers

    9 hours ago
    Oct 3, 2021; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills running back Devin Singletary (26) avoids a tackle by Houston Texans strong safety Justin Reid (20) in the third quarter at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/10/2021

    9 hours ago
    USATSI_16928536
    Other

    How to Watch the 2021 Chicago Marathon

    11 hours ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy