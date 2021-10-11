How to Watch 2021 Boston Marathon

The Boston Marathon will be held for the first time in the Fall on Monday morning.

The 125th running of the Boston Marathon is finally here. After being cancelled in 2020 and being pushed from the spring, the historic event will be run on Monday.

How to Watch: 125th Boston Marathon

Race Date: Oct. 11, 2021

Race Time: 7:30 a.m. ET

TV: NBCSN

Live stream the 125th Boston Marathon on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

This will be the first time the Boston Marathon will be run in the fall. It is normally held on the third Monday in April with the Red Sox playing a baseball game at the same time. The Red Sox will play in Boston on Monday also, but it won't be at the traditionally early start time.

The Marathon will start in the small town of Hopkinton, wind through eight towns, before finishing 26.2 miles later on Bolyston Street.

The last time the race was run in 2019, Worknesh Degefa of Ethiopia won the women's race with a time of 2:23:31. Lawrence Cherono of Kenya won the men's race with a time of 2:07:57 in a photo finish.

One of the most famous races will be back Monday with 20,000 racers taking part.

Regional restrictions may apply.