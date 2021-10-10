    • October 10, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch the 2021 Chicago Marathon: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Chicago Marathon returned Sunday as runners wove through the Windy City. Catch a replay of the race.
    Author:

    The Chicago Marathon made its return Sunday after the 2020 race was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Catch a replay Sunday night on the Olympic Channel.

    How to Watch 43rd Chicago Marathon:

    Race Date: Oct. 10, 2021

    Race Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

    TV: Olympic Channel

    Live stream the 43rd Chicago Marathon on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The marathon started and ended in Grant Park while running through 29 different neighborhoods throughout Chicago.

    All eyes were on Reuben Kipyego, the second-fastest marathon runner in the world. He entered the race as the favorite but plenty of top runners joined him.

    In all, more than 3,500 different racers competed in the men's, women's and wheelchair races Sunday.

    This year's race marked the 43rd running of the race. The last time it was run in 2019, Kenya swept the men's and women's races. Lawrence Cherono won the men's race in a time of 2:05:45 and Brigid Kosgei won her second consecutive race with a world record time of 2:14:04.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    10
    2021

    2021 Chicago Marathon

    TV CHANNEL: Olympic Channel
    Time
    8:30
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_16928536
    Other

    How to Watch the 2021 Chicago Marathon

    just now
    Sep 26, 2021; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) runs into the end zone for touchdown against the Washington Football Team during the second half at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    How to Watch Bills at Chiefs

    10 minutes ago
    Yordan Alvarez, Houston Astros
    MLB

    How to Watch Astros vs. White Sox

    30 minutes ago
    Oct 3, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) carries the ball in the third quarter against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    Indianapolis Colts vs. Baltimore Ravens: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/11/2021

    34 minutes ago
    Oct 3, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (25) celebrates his touchdown with teammates against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    Buffalo Bills vs. Kansas City Chiefs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/10/2021

    35 minutes ago
    Oct 3, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) walks off the field after the game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. The Cardinals defeated the Rams 37-20. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    San Francisco 49ers vs. Arizona Cardinals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/10/2021

    35 minutes ago
    Oct 3, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) scores a touchdown against Carolina Panthers defensive back Sean Chandler (34) in the first quarter at AT&amp;T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    New York Giants vs. Dallas Cowboys: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/10/2021

    35 minutes ago
    Oct 4, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler (30) celebrates with offensive guard Oday Aboushi (76) after scoring a touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    Cleveland Browns vs. Los Angeles Chargers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/10/2021

    35 minutes ago
    Oct 4, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) runs the ball against Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Kyler Fackrell (52) during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    Chicago Bears vs. Las Vegas Raiders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/10/2021

    35 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy