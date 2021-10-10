How to Watch the 2021 Chicago Marathon

The Chicago Marathon returned Sunday as runners wove through the Windy City. Catch a replay of the race.

The Chicago Marathon made its return Sunday after the 2020 race was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Catch a replay Sunday night on the Olympic Channel.

How to Watch 43rd Chicago Marathon:

Race Date: Oct. 10, 2021

Race Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: Olympic Channel

The marathon started and ended in Grant Park while running through 29 different neighborhoods throughout Chicago.

All eyes were on Reuben Kipyego, the second-fastest marathon runner in the world. He entered the race as the favorite but plenty of top runners joined him.

In all, more than 3,500 different racers competed in the men's, women's and wheelchair races Sunday.

This year's race marked the 43rd running of the race. The last time it was run in 2019, Kenya swept the men's and women's races. Lawrence Cherono won the men's race in a time of 2:05:45 and Brigid Kosgei won her second consecutive race with a world record time of 2:14:04.

