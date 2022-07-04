Skip to main content

How to Watch Cornhole: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The final day of the 2022 ACL Final Chase of Cornhole takes place today, July 4th.

From the Wintrust Sports Complex in Bedford Park, Illinois the 2022 ACL Final Chase closes out the final day of action today. The event started back on July 1 and culminates here on the fourth of July.

How to Watch Cornhole today:

Game Date: July 4, 2022

Game Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

The 2022 ACL Final Chase has many different draws and classifications, with the women’s doubles as one of the main events:

This is the fourth and final major tournament for the ACL Tour with all the competitors looking to make their mark.

With this as the last national event, the professional world of cornhole will wrap up its season ahead of the 2023 major events for next year.

The featured events here today will see the professional draws for men’s and women’s singles, doubles, seniors, teams, blind draws and superhole prelim. The main event will feature the professional doubles draw championships here today, with the singles taking place just beforehand.

The line-up today features Derek Holland and Josh Holland taking on Noah Wooten and Tony Smith in the fifth game while Eric Zocklein and Tanner Halbert take on Philip Lopez Jr. and Mark Richards battle in the sixth game to set up the finals.

Cornhole as a sport has exploded in popularity with major events like today taking place on ESPN, the worldwide leader in sports.

