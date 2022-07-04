Skip to main content

How to Watch Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The 50th annual Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest is back with Joey Chestnut looking to win again today.

Over the years the Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest has become a Fourth of July tradition that for some rivals fireworks. Competitive eaters from around the country and world all come together to dip their hotdogs in water and see how many they can eat to be crowned champion. Like most years, Joey Chestnut is the favorite to win again this year.

How to Watch Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest today:

Game Date: July 4, 2022

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPNEWS

Watch Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest online with fuboTV: Start your free trial!

The eaters have weighed in, been tested for eating enhancement drugs and are ready to stuff their faces until a winner is crowned:

Chestnut has won this event six years in a row and 14 times overall since 2007. He won every year from 2007-2014 before Matt Stonie snuck in his only win, then again from 2016-2021.

In the traditional contest era, Chestnut has the record with 76 hotdogs eaten in 10 minutes from last year.

Walter Paul, a truck driver ate 127 in hotdogs in 60 minutes back in 1967, the 100th year anniversary of the hotdog and five years before the first version of this contest as currently constructed.

Regional restrictions may apply.

