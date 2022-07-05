How to Watch 2022 Tour de France Stage 4

After a rest day on Monday as the Tour moved from Sønderborg, Denmark, to Dunkirk to begin the first French stage of the event, Wout van Aert will don the yellow jersey for the second straight stage, holding a seven-second lead over Yves Lampaert. Two-time defending champion Tadej Pogačar is third, 14 seconds behind.

Stage 4 begins in Dunkirk and ends 106.6 miles later in Calais in the Tour's first hilly stage. While the day begins and ends at sea level, the course heads south along the Belgian border before turning west into the hills of Boulonnais. There are six Category 4 climbs on the route.

Tuesday is also the first opportunity for a breakaway from the pack. It's the last real opportunity for a field sprint before the Tour's second week. But with difficult stages to come this week, the peloton may not risk making a move and instead let the climbers slug it out.

In Sunday's Stage 3, Dylan Groenewegen won his first Tour stage in three years with a successful sprint in Sønderborg to hold off Van Aert, Jasper Philipsen and Peter Sagan at the finish.

Stage 5 on Tuesday is also a hilly one, a 98-mile trek from Lille to Arenberg.

