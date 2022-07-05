Skip to main content

How to Watch 2022 Tour de France Stage 4: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Wout van Aert retains the yellow jersey as the Tour de France enters France for Stage 4

After a rest day on Monday as the Tour moved from Sønderborg, Denmark, to Dunkirk to begin the first French stage of the event, Wout van Aert will don the yellow jersey for the second straight stage, holding a seven-second lead over Yves Lampaert. Two-time defending champion Tadej Pogačar is third, 14 seconds behind.

How to Watch 2022 Tour de France Stage 4 Today:

Date: July 5, 2022

Time: 8 a.m. ET

TV: USA Network

Live stream Stage 4 of the 2022 Tour de France on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Stage 4 begins in Dunkirk and ends 106.6 miles later in Calais in the Tour's first hilly stage. While the day begins and ends at sea level, the course heads south along the Belgian border before turning west into the hills of Boulonnais. There are six Category 4 climbs on the route.

Tuesday is also the first opportunity for a breakaway from the pack. It's the last real opportunity for a field sprint before the Tour's second week. But with difficult stages to come this week, the peloton may not risk making a move and instead let the climbers slug it out.

In Sunday's Stage 3, Dylan Groenewegen won his first Tour stage in three years with a successful sprint in Sønderborg to hold off Van Aert, Jasper Philipsen and Peter Sagan at the finish.

Stage 5 on Tuesday is also a hilly one, a 98-mile trek from Lille to Arenberg.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

July
5
2022

How to Watch 2022 Tour de France Stage 4

TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
8
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Nick Kyrgios at Wimbledon
Tennis

How to Watch 2022 Wimbledon Championships, Quarterfinals

By Rafael Urbinajust now
Tadej Pogacar
Other

How to Watch 2022 Tour de France Stage 4

By Phil Watsonjust now
Aug 26, 2021; Owings Mills, Maryland, USA; Scottie Scheffler plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the BMW Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Scottie Scheffler at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 7-10

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Jun 24, 2022; Cromwell, Connecticut, USA; Mark Hubbard plays a shot from the fairway of the seventh hole during the second round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Mark Hubbard at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 7-10

By What's On TV Staff4 hours ago
Jun 26, 2022; Cromwell, Connecticut, USA; Kevin Streelman plays a shot from the fairway of the fourth hole during the final round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Kevin Streelman at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 7-10

By What's On TV Staff4 hours ago
Jul 2, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Trea Turner (6) scores a run against the San Diego Padres during the seventh inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Los Angeles Dodgers: Streaming & TV | 7/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff9 hours ago
Jul 2, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Trea Turner (6) scores a run against the San Diego Padres during the seventh inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 7/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff9 hours ago
Jul 1, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Oakland Athletics shortstop Elvis Andrus (17) stands in the on deck circle against the Seattle Mariners during the fourth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Toronto Blue Jays: Streaming & TV | 7/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff9 hours ago
Jul 1, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Oakland Athletics shortstop Elvis Andrus (17) stands in the on deck circle against the Seattle Mariners during the fourth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Toronto Blue Jays vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 7/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff9 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy