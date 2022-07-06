How to Watch 2022 Tour de France, Stage 5: Stream Live, TV Channel

Overall leader Wout van Aert picked up his first stage win in this year's Tour de France as the race heads to a hilly Stage 5 on Wednesday.

Wout van Aert turned in a strong performance through the hills and sprinted to the finish of Stage 4 in Calais for his seventh stage victory, but his first in the yellow jersey. For Wednesday's Stage 5, van Aert keeps the yellow and opens with a 25-second advantage over Yves Lampaert.

How to Watch 2022 Tour de France Stage 5 Today:

Date: July 6, 2022

Time: 8 a.m. ET

TV: USA Network

Live stream Stage 5 of the 2022 Tour de France on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Stage 5 is a 98-mile hilly ride from Lille to Arenberg. Known as a "Roubaix" stage, Wednesday will feature more than 12 miles of narrow, rough cobblestone road, making this stage a challenging one. The two longest sections of the cobbles come late in the stage, so there is a possibility of some drama near the finish.

The "Roubaix" name comes from the Paris-Roubaix race in northern France which is known for its rough cobbles. The stage will likely come down to the final 18 miles or so. There are three cobble sections in quick succession, meaning any splits in the peloton are unlikely to come back together before the finish.

Two-time defending champion Tadej Pogačar is third overall, 32 seconds behind van Aert.

Regional restrictions may apply.