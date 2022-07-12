Pogačar retains the yellow jersey with the Tour de France set to resume Tuesday after a rest day in the Alps

The 109th Tour de France took Monday as a rest day, heading to Morzine on the French-Swiss border at the heart of the Portes du Soleil in the Alps. Racing resumes Tuesday with Stage 10, a 92.3-mile medium-mountain stage from Morzine to Megève in the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes region of southeastern France.

How to Watch 2022 Tour de France Stage 10 Today:

Date: July 12, 2022

Time: 8 a.m. ET

TV: USA Network

Tadej Pogačar retains the yellow jersey heading into Tuesday's ride and maintained his 39-second lead over Jonas Vingehaard at the conclusion of Stage 9 on Sunday. Geraint Thomas is 1:17 behind and Adam Yates trails by 1:25.

Bob Jungels of Luxembourg picked up the stage win, the first Tour stage victory of his career, with a nearly 40-mile solo ride after breaking away from the peloton.

Tuesday's ride starts with a downhill toward Lake Geneva but the climbing begins about 10 miles into the stage in Bioge leading to the summit of Category 4 climb Côte de Chevenoz.

The big climbs in the Alps come Wednesday and Thursday, however, as Stage 10 stays along the valley with the Category 3 Col de Jambaz and Category 4 Côte de Châtillon-sur-Cluses as the only hurdles before the Category 2 Montée de l'Altiport de Megève to the finish at the Megève ski resort.

The classification of the climb is more based on its distance — just shy of 12 miles — but is not steep

