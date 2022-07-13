Skip to main content

How to Watch 2022 Tour de France Stage 11: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Cort grabbed an elusive stage victory at Megève while Pogačar's general classification lead shrunk in the Tour de France.

In a prelude for Wednesday's big climbs, Denmark's Magnus Cort won Stage 10 of the 109th Tour de France on Tuesday in a photo finish. Stage 11 will feature the first two monster climbs on this year's route, categorized "HC," a French abbreviation for a term that roughly translates to "beyond classifification."

How to Watch 2022 Tour de France Stage 11 Today:

Date: July 13, 2022

Time: 8 a.m. ET

TV: USA Network

Live stream Stage 11 of the 2022 Tour de France on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Two-time defending champion Tadej Pogačar retained the yellow jersey but his lead in the general classification race was trimmed to 11 seconds after a strong ride by Lennard Kämna. Cort's stage victory was the second of his career and his first since 2018.

On Wednesday, the mountains get more difficult as the course moves from Albertville, the site of the 2002 Winter Olympics, 94 miles to Col du Granon, a high mountain pass in the Alps in the French region of Hautes-Alpes. The peak of the pass is 7,917 feet above sea level.

The first climb is the Category 2 Lacets de Montvernier, 2.1 miles and 8.2%. Then comes the Category 1 Col du Télégraphe (7.4 miles at 7.1%) and the first HC challenge at Col du Galibier (11 miles at 6.9%).

Getting to the finish atop Col du Granon follows a climb of seven milesa at 9.2%. 

Stage 12 on Thursday remains in the mountains, a 102.8-mile ride from Briançon to Alpe d'Huez.

