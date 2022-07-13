How to Watch Water Polo, Italy vs. United States: Stream Live, TV

The United States water polo team hosts Italy for three games starting today.

The international world of water polo comes to the United States as the national team hosts the Italian national team for three separate games starting today. The first game is at the Woollett Aquatics Center, with the next two games taking place at Stanford University on the 15th and Santa Clara University on the 16th of this month.

How to Watch Water Polo, Italy vs. United States today:

Game Date: July 12, 2022

Game Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U (G)

The United States water polo team is coming off playing in Budapest last week for the FINA World Championships:

Adam Krikorian, Chris Dorst, Tony Azevedo and Greg Mescall will all take turns on the call bringing the action to life for the viewers this week.

After winning the 1995 NCAA Championship, Kirkorian has gone on to coach the women’s national team while the duo of Dorst and Azevedo are former Olympic competitors and medal winners.

The men’s senior national team is led by Dejan Udovicic as head coach, with goalkeepers Drew Holland, Adrian Weinberg and Jack Turner.

Attackers Tyler Abramson, Alex Bowen, Hannes Daube, Chase Dodd, Thomas Dunstan, Jake Ehrhardt, Thomas Gruwell, Max Irving, Sawyer Rhodes, Ben Stevenson and Marko Vavic lead the offense.

The rest of the roster features centers Matt Farmer and Ben Hallock, utility Kacper Langiewicz and defender Dylan Woodhead.

