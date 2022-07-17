How to Watch 2022 Tour de France, Stage 15: Stream Live, TV Channel

The 15th stage of the 2022 Tour de France hits flat ground again with Jonas Vingegaard in the lead today.

There was not much change in the standings after the 14th stage in the 2022 Tour de France, but there was another first time stage winner for this year's race continuing that trend. The race hits flat ground today and then heads into the second and final rest day of the race, before a six stage challenge to the finish line.

How to Watch 2022 Tour de France, Stage 15 today:

Game Date: July 17, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 a.m. ET

TV: USA Network

Michael Matthews won his first stage here at the Tour de France since 2017 where he won this stage, which led to winning two of three stages and winning the 2017 Final Points Classification:

Michael Matthews won his fourth career stage and first this year at the 2022 Tour de France. The Australian cyclist is not in the top 10 overall and a full 10+ minutes behind the leaders, but building on his momentum today would help there.

Jonas Vingegaard is still in the lead, two minutes and 22 seconds ahead of back-to-back defending champion, Tadej Pogačar.

This stage will lead into the second and final rest day of the race, before a six stage final push with some flat, some mountain and an individual time trial awaiting the cyclists on the other side of the rest day.

With Matthews win, that makes it 12 single stage winners this year through 14 stages, with only Wout van Aert and Pogačar winning multiple stages this year.

