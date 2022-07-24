How to Watch Tour de France: Stage 21

Skip to main content

How to Watch 2022 Tour de France: Stage 21 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jonas Vingegaard gets to bask in the glory of his first Tour de France victory on the Champs-Elysées

Whatever chance two-time defending champion Tadej Pogačar of making it a three-peat in the 109th Tour de France vanished on Saturday as he lost an additional eight seconds to yellow-jersey owning Jonas Vingegaard in the time trial. Barring an outright disaster, Vingegaard will finish off his first career Tour victory on Sunday.

How to Watch 2022 Tour de France Stage 21 Today:

Date: July 24, 2022

Time: 10 a.m. ET

TV: USA Network

Live stream Stage 21 of the 2022 Tour de France on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Vingegaard avoided such a disaster late in the time trial, when he nearly crashed while navigating a corner. Jumbo-Visma teammate Wout van Aert, an early wearer of the yellow jersey, won his third stage of this tour and has a chance for a fourth on Sunday.

The final stage of the Tour de France is part celebration and part competition. The stage is 72 miles winding in and around Paris before the big finish — eight circuits on the Champs-Elysées. 

The first half of the route is traditionally taken at a relaxed pace with celebrations for jersey wearers, the best team and other honors. Near the Champs, Jumbo-Visma will lead the peloton onto the Champs for the first lap before the breakaways begin.

These breaks rarely make a difference in the race; the last breakaway to win on the Champs-Elysées came in 2005

Stage 21 will have a later start to accommodate the roughly 340-mile transfer from Rocamadour, where the time trial ended, to Paris' la Défense business district to start the stage. 

There is one climb on the route, the Category 4 Côte du Pavé des Gardes. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

