How to Watch 2022 Summer Dew Tour, July 29th: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The 2022 Summer Dew Tour hits Iowa for two days starting July 29 with the first day of events today.

The first of two days in the 2022 Summer Dew Tour from Des Moines, Iowa takes over from Lauridsen skatepark. The event will continue on tomorrow as well for the final day in Iowa before moving on this summer. Today is packed with events all afternoon and into the evening with events for both the men and women of extreme sports and skateboarding.

How to Watch 2022 Summer Dew Tour, July 29th today:

Game Date: July 29, 2022

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: fubo Sports Network

The last stop on the 2022 Summer Dew Tour took over Albuquerque, New Mexico with amazing highlights:

The events start off with an open venue that will last all day from Lauridsen Skatepark before getting into individual events. Skateboarders and extreme athletes will have seven hours of time on the course to showcase their skills.

Then the first individual event features the women’s adaptive street final from the street course before the men’s adaptive street final from the same course.

The final two events of the day feature the women’s park final from the park course and then the men’s street final from the street course.

All of those events will provide plenty of highlights, action and huge moments from the 2022 Summer Dew Tour. Tomorrow will continue the action with five more individual events after the two open events get the second and final day started.

How To Watch

July
29
2022

2022 Summer Dew Tour, July 29th

TV CHANNEL: fubo Sports Network
Time
3:00
PM/ET
