The Gymnastics US Classic continues on Saturday afternoon with the Junior Women's Session 2

The Gymnastics US Classic takes place this weekend live from Salt Lake City, UT at the Maverik Center.

How to Watch Gymnastics US Classic: Junior Women’s Session 2 Today:

Match Date: July 30, 2022

Match Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV: CNBC

Live Stream Gymnastics US Classic: Junior Women’s Session 2 on fuboTV: Start your free trial now!

Formerly known as the CoverGirl Classic, Secret U.S. Classic and GK U.S. Classic, the U.S. Classic features an elite field of junior and senior gymnasts and is the final qualifying event for the 2022 U.S. Gymnastics Championships, which serve as USA Gymnastics’ annual national championships, scheduled for August 18-21 in Tampa, FL according to usagymclassic.com.

This is the first year that the men are also involved in the classic, but Saturday afternoon the junior women take center stage with the second session.

The first junior women's sessions took place Friday night and the rest will compete on Saturday looking to qualify for the U.S. Gymnastics Championship.

The junior women's had 29 gymnasts come to the event and they were split into two groups.

Saturday half the group will battle in the four events in what should be a great day of competition in one of the biggest stages in the country.

Regional restrictions may apply.