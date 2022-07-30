Skip to main content

How to Watch Gymnastics US Classic: Senior Women: Stream Live, TV Channel, Start Time

The third day of the Gymnastics US Classic wraps up Saturday night it the senior women competing

The main event of the US Classic takes center stage on Saturday night when the senior women compete for the chance to qualify for the 2022 US Championships.

Formerly known as the CoverGirl Classic, Secret U.S. Classic and GK U.S. Classic, the U.S. Classic features an elite field of junior and senior gymnasts and is the final qualifying event for the 2022 U.S. Gymnastics Championships, which serve as USA Gymnastics’ annual national championships, scheduled for August 18-21 in Tampa, FL accord to usagymclassic.com.

The senior women have 13 gymnasts competing for the title on Saturday night in the floor, uneven bars, vault and balance beam.

It should be an exciting night of competition as the women look to continue their dream of a national championship and a chance to claim a spot on the US Olympic team.

Catch all the action live on CNBC starting at 7 pm ET from the Maverik Center in Salt Lake City, UT.

Regional restrictions may apply.

