How to Watch U.S. Open Ultimate Championships, Men's Final

The U.S. Open Ultimate Championships reach its men's final on Sunday between Truck Stop, the No. 2 seed in the championship bracket, and Johnny Bravo, the No. 5 seed in the men's competition. The championship bracket began on Friday with the pre-quarterfinals round, but both Johnny Bravo and Truck Stop began play on Saturday in the quarterfinals. The top two teams in the bracket then won back-to-back games in order to book their spots in the men's final on Sunday. The 2022 U.S. Open Ultimate Championships are being held are the National Sports Center in the city of Blaine, Maine.

How to Watch U.S. Open Ultimate Championships: Truck Stop vs. Johnny Bravo Today:

Match Date: Aug. 7, 2022

Match Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Live Stream U.S. Open Ultimate Championships: Truck Stop vs. Johnny Bravo on fuboTV: Start your free trial now!

Truck Stop defeated the six-seed Revolver in the quarterfinals on Saturday 15-11. The team then went on to face the seven-seed Chain Lightning, winning 15-13 to win a spot in the men's final on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Johnny Bravo advanced to the semifinals following a 15-12 win over the nine-seed Pando in the quarterfinals on Saturday morning, which was then followed by a 15-13 win over the three-seed DiG later in the afternoon.

