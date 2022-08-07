How to Watch U.S. Open Ultimate Championship: Stream Live, TV Channel

The Philadelphia Amp take on the Madison NOISE in the finals in the mixed club finals of the U.S. Open Ultimate Championships

The U.S. Open Ultimate Championships are down to just two teams in the club mixed team category with the Philadelphia Amp taking on the Madison NOISE. The two teams will battle it out live on ESPN2 at 12 pm ET from Blaine, MN. The two teams have fought through pool play games and then through two games in the championship bracket to make it to the finals and Sunday they will meet for the second time in the tournament. This time, though, the title of U.S. Open Ultimate Championship is on the line. It should be a great day of action live on Sunday.

How to Watch U.S. Open Ultimate Championships: Philadelphia Amp vs Madison NOISE Today:

Match Date: Aug. 7, 2022

Match Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

The two teams played a nail-biter of a game earlier in the tournament with the NOISE winning 10-9. The NOISE jumped out to a 3-0 lead and the two teams would trade goals the rest of the way until the Amp scored two straight to cut it to one, but could never get the game tied late.

The Amp recovered from that loss, though, beating Drag'n Thrust and No Touching in the quarterfinals and semifinals.

The NOISE stayed hot and whipped The Chad Larson Experience 15-5 in the quarterfinals and then beat the Polar Bears 15-11 to make the finals.

