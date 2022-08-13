How to Watch MX2 Finland: Race 1

The best drivers in motocross take the track in Finland for the MX2 Finland, race one as the world motorsports hit the dirt on two wheels. The MXGP series has a competitive race at the top of the standings, with Jago Geerts looking to win the regular season series for the first time while holding off a great group of drivers including Tom Vialle who is in second place entering today.

How to Watch MX2 Finland: Race 2 today:

Game Date: Aug. 14, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 a.m. ET

TV: CBSSN

Qualifying for the races in Finland saw Jago Geerts take the top spot on his Yamaha bike, giving him a great opportunity to win here today.

Geerts was able to win qualifying by a wide margin with a time of 24:07.819, finishing nearly 25 seconds ahead of the rest of the field. He was on his game and took care of business on the track.

Finishing in second place was Roan Van De Moosdijk with a time of 24:30.229 with Mikkel Haarup in third place, Simon Laengenfelder and Thibault Bernistant rounding out the top five.

This season, Geerts has six wins and is in first place overall with 637 points in the MX2 division.

Of those six wins, three of them have come in the last three races that Geerts participated in as he looks for a fourth win in a row during this historic run in motocross this season. He finished the last two seasons in second place overall in the points standings but is in a strong position this year to close out with a dominant climb to the top of the mountain.

Regional restrictions may apply.