Skip to main content

How to Watch MX2 Finland: Race 1: Stream Motocross Live, TV Channel

The world of Motocross heads to Europe for the MX2 Finland starting with race 12 today.

The best drivers in motocross take the track in Finland for the MX2 Finland, race one as the world motorsports hit the dirt on two wheels. The MXGP series has a competitive race at the top of the standings, with Jago Geerts looking to win the regular season series for the first time while holding off a great group of drivers including Tom Vialle who is in second place entering today.

How to Watch MX2 Finland: Race 2 today:

Game Date: Aug. 14, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 a.m. ET

TV: CBSSN

Watch MX2 Finland: Race 2 online with fuboTV: Start with a free trial today!

Qualifying for the races in Finland saw Jago Geerts take the top spot on his Yamaha bike, giving him a great opportunity to win here today.

Geerts was able to win qualifying by a wide margin with a time of 24:07.819, finishing nearly 25 seconds ahead of the rest of the field. He was on his game and took care of business on the track.

Finishing in second place was Roan Van De Moosdijk with a time of 24:30.229 with Mikkel Haarup in third place, Simon Laengenfelder and Thibault Bernistant rounding out the top five.

This season, Geerts has six wins and is in first place overall with 637 points in the MX2 division.

Of those six wins, three of them have come in the last three races that Geerts participated in as he looks for a fourth win in a row during this historic run in motocross this season. He finished the last two seasons in second place overall in the points standings but is in a strong position this year to close out with a dominant climb to the top of the mountain.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

August
14
2022

MX2 Finland: Race 2

TV CHANNEL: CBSSN
Time
9:00
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

imago1013799852h
Other

How to Watch MX2 Finland: Race 1

By Kristofer Habbas45 seconds ago
Aug 12, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso (20) scores a run against Philadelphia Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto (10) on a sacrifice fly by left fielder Mark Canha (not pictured) during the second inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. New York Mets: Streaming & TV | 8/13/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Aug 12, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso (20) scores a run against Philadelphia Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto (10) on a sacrifice fly by left fielder Mark Canha (not pictured) during the second inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch New York Mets vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 8/13/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Aug 10, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Oakland Athletics first baseman Seth Brown (15) makes a running catch of a foul popup by Los Angeles Angels right fielder Taylor Ward during the fourth inning at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 8/13/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Aug 10, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Oakland Athletics first baseman Seth Brown (15) makes a running catch of a foul popup by Los Angeles Angels right fielder Taylor Ward during the fourth inning at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 8/13/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Aug 12, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox second baseman Josh Harrison (5) celebrates with designated hitter Andrew Vaughn (25) teams win against the Detroit Tigers at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Detroit Tigers: Streaming & TV | 8/13/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Aug 12, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox second baseman Josh Harrison (5) celebrates with designated hitter Andrew Vaughn (25) teams win against the Detroit Tigers at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Detroit Tigers vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 8/13/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
imago1012906115h
Golf

How to Watch ISPS HANDA World Invitational, Final Round

By Kristofer Habbas13 minutes ago
USATSI_18863237
MLB

How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates at San Francisco Giants

By Kristofer Habbas24 minutes ago