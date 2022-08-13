How to Watch Philadelphia Phoenix vs DC Breeze: Stream AUDL Live, TV Channel

The East Division playoffs in AUDL feature the Philadelphia Phoenix and DC Breeze in ultimate today.

The American Ultimate Disc League has three playoff games on the schedule today between the Central Division, East Division and West Division. The East Division playoffs pit the Philadelphia Phoenix and DC Breeze to advance on with the other three playoff winners today. Also in action are the Indianapolis Alleycats and Minnesota Wind Chill in the Central Division and then in the nightcap, the West Division comes down to the San Diego Growlers and Salt Lake Shred.

How to Watch AUDL, Playoff Game: Philadelphia Phoenix vs. DC Breeze today:

Game Date: Aug. 13, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 2

The final week of the regular season in the American Ultimate Disc League featured some great plays and huge moments to set up the playoffs:

This season in the East Division, the Breeze (10-2) finished in second place behind the New York Empire (12-0) and the Phoenix (6-6) finished in third place.

In their two matches this season, the teams traded wins with the Breeze winning 22-21 and the Phoenix winning 25-24 in back-to-back games in July. The teams ended the regular season with a net zero in point differential, tied at 46 points.

The Phoenix averaged 21.2 points per game in the regular season while the Breeze ended at 23.9 points per game.

Their two matches came down to small moments at the end of the match that allowed one team to move on with a win, showing how evenly matched the teams are heading into their playoff match today.

