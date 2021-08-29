How to Watch the American Flag Football League Men’s Championship

The second leg of the two-game AFFL men's championship series kicks of Sunday afternoon.

The Freaks and the Kings of Florida meet in the second leg of the two-game American Flag Football League championship series Sunday afternoon. The Freaks scored a narrow 47-46 win in the first leg, so the title and the $200,000 prize are up for grabs heading into the final contest of the season.

In the most recent season in 2019, Fighting Cancer defeated the Florida Fury in a double-overtime thriller. Fighting Cancer have won both AFFL titles in the league's short history, but a new champion will be crowned this season.

Games feature 7-on-7 play between two teams. Teams earn six points for touchdowns of less than 50 yards and seven points for touchdowns of 50 yards or more.

The Kings of Florida and the Freaks both swept their semifinal series to get to this stage. Expect an action-packed game in Sunday's final.

