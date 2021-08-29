August 29, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

How to Watch the American Flag Football League Men’s Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The second leg of the two-game AFFL men's championship series kicks of Sunday afternoon.
Author:

The Freaks and the Kings of Florida meet in the second leg of the two-game American Flag Football League championship series Sunday afternoon. The Freaks scored a narrow 47-46 win in the first leg, so the title and the $200,000 prize are up for grabs heading into the final contest of the season.

How to Watch:

Date: Aug. 29, 2021

Time: 5 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBSSN

Watch the American Flag Football League Championship online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

In the most recent season in 2019, Fighting Cancer defeated the Florida Fury in a double-overtime thriller. Fighting Cancer have won both AFFL titles in the league's short history, but a new champion will be crowned this season.

Games feature 7-on-7 play between two teams. Teams earn six points for touchdowns of less than 50 yards and seven points for touchdowns of 50 yards or more.

The Kings of Florida and the Freaks both swept their semifinal series to get to this stage. Expect an action-packed game in Sunday's final.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

August
29
2021

American Flag Football League Men's Championship

TV CHANNEL: CBSSN
Time
5:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

AFFL
Other

How to Watch the American Flag Football League Men’s Championship

Stephan Jaeger
Golf

How to Watch the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship, Final Round

Trey Lance
NFL

How to Watch Raiders at 49ers

Stanford Womens Soccer
Soccer

How to Watch San Diego State at Stanford

Miami Dolphins Tua Tagovailoa
NFL

How to Watch Dolphins at Bengals

Lionel Messi
Ligue 1

How to Watch Reims vs PSG

Soccer Fans
Soccer

How to Watch Loyola Marymount at Washington

Houston Astros
MLB

How to Watch Astros at Rangers

LLWS
Other

How to Watch Michigan vs Ohio in the Little League World Series Championship

Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy