How to Watch American Flag Football League: Kings of Florida vs. Mean Machine

The AFFL held its first women's event in May and the Men's Division is holding their semifinals this weekend.

Just look at those names. How great are those? The AFFL has their naming scheme on lock and the pros could stand to take notes. This league is thriving since its launch in 2017.

Arguably the best thing about this league, well you know besides the football, is that both the women's and men's champions get paid out the same amount. The money is nothing to blink at either. Both champions get $200,000 and the winners of the semifinal games will earn $5,000.

Date: Aug. 21, 2021

Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBSSN

Just a little background into the league, these games are 7x7 with 12 members on each team. You earn six points if it is a touchdown under 50 yards and seven points if it is over. Then you have the option of going for 1, 2 or 3 points after based on distance. Again the pros should take note. Those PAT kicks are so pointless (pun intended) even now that they are further away.

Anyways, the (5) Kings of Florida got here by defeating Your Tax Gurus by a score of 44-0. Seriously, that's their name. Maybe they should have stuck to accounting. To be fair they were the 20th seed and they made it all the way to the quarterfinals out of 32 teams. The (8) Mean Machine had a nail-biter of a game and knocked off the No. 1 overall seed Fighting Cancer in a 33-27 final. Fighting Cancer won the last two championships in 2018 and 2019. There was no championship last year due to COVID-19. The winner of this game will go on to play the winner of (7) Freaks and (22) Showtime.

