How to Watch Team Purple vs Team Blue in Athletes Unlimited Softball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Athletes Unlimited has started up their second season of women's softball and the first week has had four games, with two more to go. A league that lets each player gain points in a race to the championship, has gotten off to a great start.
How to Watch:
Date: Aug. 30, 2021
Time: 7:00 p.m. ET
TV: FOX Sports 1
You can stream the game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
In the first game of the day on Monday, Team Purple captained by Erika Piancastelli take on Team Blue captained by Victoria Hayward. They drafted their teams a week ago and since have played two games. This will be the last game with this current team before a new draft happens for week two.
Team Piancastelli is looking for their first win as they have lost their first two games 3-2 and 3-1. In the first game against Team Osterman, they got down 3-0 early, battled back for two runs but couldn't quite make it all the way back. In their other game against Team Warren, a two-run fourth inning spelled their doom.
Team Hayward is looking for their second win after winning their first game 6-2. A big first inning put them out in front and they never looked back. In their second game, they were no-hit by Cat Osterman. They did score a run on a walk, an error and a sac fly, but just couldn't solve Osterman on Sunday.
Regional restrictions may apply.