How to Watch Team Purple vs Team Blue in Athletes Unlimited Softball

Team Purple is looking to pick up their first win of the week against Team Blue in week one of Athletes Unlimited.

Athletes Unlimited has started up their second season of women's softball and the first week has had four games, with two more to go. A league that lets each player gain points in a race to the championship, has gotten off to a great start.

How to Watch:

Date: Aug. 30, 2021

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

In the first game of the day on Monday, Team Purple captained by Erika Piancastelli take on Team Blue captained by Victoria Hayward. They drafted their teams a week ago and since have played two games. This will be the last game with this current team before a new draft happens for week two.

Team Piancastelli is looking for their first win as they have lost their first two games 3-2 and 3-1. In the first game against Team Osterman, they got down 3-0 early, battled back for two runs but couldn't quite make it all the way back. In their other game against Team Warren, a two-run fourth inning spelled their doom.

Team Hayward is looking for their second win after winning their first game 6-2. A big first inning put them out in front and they never looked back. In their second game, they were no-hit by Cat Osterman. They did score a run on a walk, an error and a sac fly, but just couldn't solve Osterman on Sunday.

